Vigils are scheduled around Colorado Springs at Saturday's late-night mass shooting at Club Q that left five dead and 18 injured.

All Souls Unitarian Church, 730 N. Tejon St., is hosting a gathering at noon Sunday.

Temple Beit Torah, 522 E. Madison St., is hosting a Trans Day of Remembrance service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fundraisers have been launched for families impacted by Club Q mass shooting that happened shortly before midnight Saturday at the popular gay nightclub.

Former employee Greg Resha, also known as Kyree Myst, is helping raise funds for medical and funeral expenses for the victims and families.

Of a $500,000 goal, more than $3,100 had been raised on the GoFundMe drive as of Sunday morning.

Donations can be made through GoFundMe at by clicking or tapping here.

Joshua Thurman, 34, was at the nightclub last night celebrating his birthday. He heard three to four shots while he was dancing and initially thought it was the music. When he heard more shots, Thurman said he ran to a nearby dressing room where he and other club patrons hid.

Thurman said the club was an LGBTQ space "and now we don't even have that anymore."

"What are we to do? How do we move on from this?" Thurman asked. "We're shattered. We're broken. ..."

Thurman said he wants the shooter brought to justice. "It won't bring anyone back, but the person who did this needs to answer for his crime," Thurman said.