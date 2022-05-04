Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the Patty Jewett neighborhood have water service restored after about 12 hours of repairs on a water main break, Utilities said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Water main break near El Paso and Madison streets tonight in Colorado Springs. Contributed video to ⁦@csgazette⁩. pic.twitter.com/O3AeVQyldz — Jerry Herman (@coloherman) May 4, 2022

Utilities tweeted that crews worked overnight to get water back to about 40 customers.

The water main break at the intersection of El Paso and Madison streets was reported around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Water was gushing out of the main and the street flooded.

As of 10:30 a.m. all customers have been restored. Crews are finishing work at the site, paving will soon take place and the road should be open this afternoon. Thank you for the patience, and thank you to our crews who worked throughout the night! https://t.co/sLgUKm3VIH — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 4, 2022

One onlooker described the break as a "geyser" and that the water had caused a sinkhole in the area, with chunks of pavement floating. Runoff water was spilling out into nearby streets, the onlooker said.