ELIZABETH — A threat against Elizabeth High School that the district superintendent initially called "serious and specific" was not credible, according to a Friday announcement from Elizabeth Police Chief Stephen Hasler.
Elizabeth High School was closed Friday because of the threat made against the Elbert County school, according to a letter released Thursday by the district superintendent.
But EPD released a statement Friday afternoon that said while the investigation is ongoing, there is "no indication there are any additional safety concerns."
EPD's statement said the threat warned there would be a shooting at the school at a specific time.