One person had to be extricated after a rollover crash at North Union Boulevard and Ranch Drive at about 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Police said one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews on scene with the fire department told Gazette news partner KKTV that the driver of a pickup truck reportedly rear-ended another vehicle and rolled onto the median.

Correction update accident is at North Union and Ranch Drive lanes are open however PD remains on scene one patient extricated with unknown injuries sent to local hospital for evaluation pic.twitter.com/MkEqoHR1aO — LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) January 26, 2020

