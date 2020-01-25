Rollover crash at North Union and Ranch Drive

Photo: Colorado Springs Fire Department via Twitter 

One person had to be extricated after a rollover crash at North Union Boulevard and Ranch Drive at about 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Police said one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews on scene with the fire department told Gazette news partner KKTV that the driver of a pickup truck reportedly rear-ended another vehicle and rolled onto the median.

More traffic news: 

Load comments