Semi vs car crash Brighton

Photo courtesy 9News

Firefighters were working to extricate a person who trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a semi-trailer truck Saturday morning in Brighton, 9News reports.

According to Brighton Fire Rescue, the crash happened at 6:49 a.m. at Bromley Lane and U.S. 85.

Fire officials said crews are continuing to work on extraditing the individual.

