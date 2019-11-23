Firefighters were working to extricate a person who trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a semi-trailer truck Saturday morning in Brighton, 9News reports.
According to Brighton Fire Rescue, the crash happened at 6:49 a.m. at Bromley Lane and U.S. 85.
Fire officials said crews are continuing to work on extraditing the individual.
Firefighters are working a serious crash at Bromley and Hwy85. One person is trapped and crews are performing an extended extrication. More info to follow.— Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) November 23, 2019
US 85 NB/SB: Full closure at Bromley Ln. All lanes closed. Alternate route advised. https://t.co/lunrX3yuuK— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 23, 2019
