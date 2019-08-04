A crash on westbound Cimarron Street under the bridge at Interstate 25, has shut down the intersection, according to Colorado Springs police.
Delays are expected and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
Update on traffic crash at I25/Cimmaron (on Cimarron). SB I25 off ramp can only exit to westbound Cimarron, WB Cimarron can only go NB I25 (Cimarron closed WB under the bridge) EB Cimarron can only go SB I25. (EB Cimarron is closed at the bridge). NB I25 Off ramp can only go EB.— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 4, 2019
Click here for more traffic updates.
RELATED: