A person was killed in crash involving a motorcycle and a small SUV near Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs police said.
Witnesses to the crash, which occurred about 2 p.m. on Marksheffel Road south of Colorado 94, said the motorcyclist is dead. Police did not specify which driver was killed.
Marksheffel is closed between the east gate of Peterson Air Force Base and just north of Bradley Road.
Bystander photos show a charred motorcycle and the black car in the grass with its hood slightly crunched up. Firefighters extinguished flames that consumed the bike.
A witness to the crash who declined to give her full name told a Gazette employee that the motorcyclist was flying down the highway.
"I ride, and I know he was going way too fast," Rita said.
The death is the 14th traffic fatality in the city this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.