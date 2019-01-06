A rollover crash Sunday on southbound Interstate 25 north of downtown Colorado Springs shut down the highway for hours, causing a massive traffic jam as vehicles were detoured through city streets.
Three people were injured in the crash about 4 p.m. south of the Uintah Street exit. No information was available about their injuries or conditions.
Police closed southbound I-25 around 5:25 p.m., reopening all lanes at 8:15 p.m. Vehicles had been forced to exit the interstate at Uintah while it was closed.
Large semis had to park on the shoulder of the interstate for hours because they would have been unable to pass under the railroad bridge that goes over Unitah along the detour route.