Police are asking drivers to avoid a stretch of southbound Interstate 25 north of downtown Colorado Springs due to a “serious crash” in which several people were injured and taken to the hospital.
It happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday south of Uintah Street, according to Colorado Springs police.
According to police radio traffic, drivers were being detoured off the interstate at the Uintah exit after all southbound lanes were closed around 5:25 p.m.
The detour, lane closures and delays could last for several hours, police said on twitter around 5:15 p.m.