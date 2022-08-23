Ambulance

One person was seriously injured during a vehicle and motorcycle crash Monday evening. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. 

 Gazette file photo

Monday night, just before 9 p.m., police responded to reports of a car versus motorcycle crash at the intersection of Platte Avenue and north Murray Boulevard. 

The vehicle attempted to make a left turn from westbound Platte on to southbound Murray Boulevard. The vehicle and motorcycle collided in the intersection. 

The motorcyclist was transported to a local area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries according to police.

Due to the nature of the crash, the major crash team was activated and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The intersection at Platte and Murray was closed for more than five hours. 

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, the intersection is reopened in both directions. 

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments