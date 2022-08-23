Monday night, just before 9 p.m., police responded to reports of a car versus motorcycle crash at the intersection of Platte Avenue and north Murray Boulevard.
The vehicle attempted to make a left turn from westbound Platte on to southbound Murray Boulevard. The vehicle and motorcycle collided in the intersection.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries according to police.
Eastbound Platte Ave blocked at N Murray Bl for a crash. Please avoid the area.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 23, 2022
Due to the nature of the crash, the major crash team was activated and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The intersection at Platte and Murray was closed for more than five hours.
As of 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, the intersection is reopened in both directions.