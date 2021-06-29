A "serious" accident closed several lanes of travel on southbound Academy Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
At around 2 p.m., Colorado Springs police tweeted that a serious traffic accident had happened at the intersection between Shrider Road and Academy Boulevard, and that people traveling in that area should detour around the crash.
Serious traffic accident at Woodmen & Academy. Alternate routes advised.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 29, 2021
No one was injured in the crash, but emergency medical staff responded to the accident, one person on scene who wished to remain anonymous said.
Three vehicles were involved, and Lt. James Sokolik said that the crash had closed all but one southbound lane on Academy Boulevard.
At around 3:30 p.m., police tweeted that the accident had been cleared.