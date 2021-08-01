Crash shuts down I-25 near Bijou

Northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street is closed Sunday afternoon due to a serious crash. 

 CREDIT: KKTV

Northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street was closed Sunday afternoon due to a serious traffic crash, Colorado Springs police reported via Twitter.

Traffic is being diverted at the Cimarron Street exit, police said around 3:30 p.m.

It is unknown how long northbound motorists will need to detour off the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

