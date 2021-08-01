Northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street was closed Sunday afternoon due to a serious traffic crash, Colorado Springs police reported via Twitter.
Traffic is being diverted at the Cimarron Street exit, police said around 3:30 p.m.
It is unknown how long northbound motorists will need to detour off the interstate.
#I25 northbound: Full closure due to a crash at Exit 142 - Bijou Street. Road closed due to crash; traffic must exit at Exit 141 Cimarron St; alternate route advised https://t.co/gYrgoqRffV— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 1, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.