One person was seriously injured and another fled the scene after a two-vehicle crash at West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police say an RV collided with a motorcycle in the intersection at about 7:30 a.m. The RV was found near the crash scene by police about 9 a.m. but the driver had fled.

An off-duty sheriff's commander and an EMT from the Colorado Springs Fire Department performed CPR on the motorcyclist, Gazette news partner KKTV said. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

The intersection will be closed until late morning, police say.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Click here for traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments