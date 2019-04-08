One person was seriously injured and another fled the scene after a two-vehicle crash at West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue, according to Colorado Springs police.
Police say an RV collided with a motorcycle in the intersection at about 7:30 a.m. The RV was found near the crash scene by police about 9 a.m. but the driver had fled.
An off-duty sheriff's commander and an EMT from the Colorado Springs Fire Department performed CPR on the motorcyclist, Gazette news partner KKTV said. The victim was then taken to a hospital.
The intersection will be closed until late morning, police say.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
