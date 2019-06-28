A serial rapist awaiting release from an Ohio prison will remain behind bars — possibly for life — after being tied by DNA to the unsolved sexual assault on a 14-year-old Colorado Springs girl.
Tavia D. Barklow, 46, previously pleaded guilty to an aggravated count of child sex assault in the June 2003 attack.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Marcus Henson sentenced him Friday to 15 years to life in prison, in what his attorney and the judge suggested could be a life sentence under Colorado’s severe sentencing for sex offenders.
At the time of the crime in Colorado, Barklow admitted he was on the run from police in Ohio, where he was suspected in at least two sexual assaults. While he was a fugitive, he offered a ride to two teenage girls in Colorado Springs, plying one of them with drugs and alcohol before forcibly raping her.
The girl told her parents, filed a police report and submitted to a sexual assault examination at a hospital.
But she had only the man’s alias, not his real name, and a DNA profile of her attacker didn’t match any known DNA profiles in law enforcement databases, prosecutors said in recounting the case in court.
Though he initially escaped accountability in Colorado Springs, Barklow in 2005 pleaded guilty in Columbus, Ohio, to committing two rapes, one against a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, and remains under an active sentence in Ohio.
Colorado Springs police linked him to the attack here in 2013 through improved DNA technology and a grant that made it possible to re-examine cold cases.
Now married, the victim was briefly in attendance but left before the sentencing and without making a statement in court.
Barklow is due to be released from an Ohio prison in Lebanon in June 2024, records show. Instead, he will be transferred to a Colorado prison to begin an indeterminate sentence, meaning he can be held up to the rest of his life, until a parole board deems him safe for the community.
His attorney, public defender Jennifer Chu, described him as a “respectful,” attentive prisoner trying to move past a life of crime that took root as he was raised on the streets in Massachusetts by homeless parents.
In an orange jail jumpsuit with his hands cuffed behind his back, Barklow wept and described himself as a changed man, having reflected on his crimes. He apologized to the victim and lamented the lack of programs in prison to help him get better.
Barklow's guilty plea in the rape case came in October 2017, but his sentencing was postponed while prosecutors pursued drug charges against him related to his time at the county jail.
The penalties for those offenses will be served at the same time as the rape sentence.
He had faced eight to 24 years to life in prison under terms of his plea agreement. Henson said he picked a sentence to punish Barklow while leaving him eligible for prison therapy and rehabilitation.