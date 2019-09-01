Ninety-four degrees in September would seem fairly hot, but that record high for the first day of the month set in 1995 fell Sunday when Colorado Springs reached 95 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.
The record follow a scorching August in which two all-time daily highs were set. The last was on Aug. 25 when the temperature also hit 95.
Sunday was the fifth time during the year that the daily temperature record in Colorado Springs was broken.
Today marks the first day of Meteorological Fall. It sure doesn't feel like it out there today, though. Check out these 4 PM temperatures across the area! 🌶♨ #cowx #fall pic.twitter.com/cJrlgXXPsT— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 1, 2019
Record highs also were set in Alamosa, 87, breaking the record of 86 in 1990 and 1948, and Pueblo, 101, where the previous record was 99 in 1995.
Another hot day with temperatures in the mid-90s if expected Labor Day is also expected, with a cool down forecast later in the week.