Two motorcyclists were killed in separate traffic crashes that occurred on June 18, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.

Officers responded on that date to a crash at the intersection of South Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive involving a Chevrolet sedan and a motorcycle. Police said the sedan was traveling east on Chelton and made a left turn onto Zebulon when the motorcycle, traveling west on Chelton, struck the sedan's front passenger side.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response treated the motorcyclist for serious life-threatening injuries on scene before transporting him to a hospital.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 36-year-old Michael Adeyanju, died of his injuries a day later.

In a separate incident on June 18, police responded to the area of Espanola Street and North Nevada Avenue around 11 p.m. for a crash involving a truck and motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling south on Nevada without lights on and struck the left front fender of a pickup traveling east on Espanola in the intersection.

Members of the CSFD and AMR attempted to provide aid to the motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Jacob Kuhel-Heinzel, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the motorcycle's speed and lack of lights are considered factors in the investigation, which was assumed by the Major Crash Team.

These two incidents are the 21st and 22nd fatal traffic crashes this year, 12 of which have involved motorcycles, police said. Colorado Springs saw 20 traffic fatalities by this time last year.