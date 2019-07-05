Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen said Friday he will seek the Republican Party's nomination to run for 4th Judicial District Attorney in 2020.
Allen is the second to announce his candidacy to replace Dan May, who is pre vent from seeking reelection by term limits. El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller, a former state legislator, also is running for the party's nomination.
Because of Republicans' dominance in El Pas County, the winner of the GOP primary is all but assured victory in the general election in county races.
Allen serves as a senior deputy district attorney for the 4th Judicial District, which covers El Paso and Teller counties.
According to a resumé released by Allen's campaign, Allen has been with the 4th Judicial District since December 2011.
Prior to receiving his law degree from the University of Kansas, Allen served in the U.S. Navy for eight years as an aviation electronics technician.
In a news release, Allen's campaign stated that he will officially announce his candidacy Thursday.