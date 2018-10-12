The U.S. Senate confirmed Jason Dunn as Colorado’s U.S. attorney by voice vote Thursday night.
Dunn replaces Bob Troyer, an Obama administration holdover who was appointed acting U.S. attorney in 2016 and has held the job temporarily for almost two years .
Dunn, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in June, is a former deputy state attorney general and assistant solicitor general under former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers (now Colorado Springs’ mayor) and a shareholder at the powerful Denver law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. He chairs the firm’s Political and Regulatory Law Practice Group and its State Attorneys General Practice Group.
Colorado’s Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner applauded Dunn’s nomination this summer.
“I’ve known Jason for many years, and I am confident that he will make an excellent United States attorney for the District of Colorado,” Gardner said then. “Jason has a proven record of public service and involvement in his community, and he has the integrity and character that will make Colorado proud. I will urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support his confirmation.”
Dunn likely will be faced with the Trump administration’s shifting stances on marijuana enforcement, as well as tension with local governments over federal immigration laws.
It’s unknown whether Dunn might take a more aggressive approach to enforcing federal law banning pot. Troyer has taken a mostly hands-off approach to Colorado’s legalized marijuana industry. But earlier this month, in an enforcement shift, he said Colorado’s system for regulating marijuana has too many loopholes that disguise illegal activity and jeopardize public safety and detailed his motivation for boosting scrutiny.
The Associated Press and Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this report.