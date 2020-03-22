Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet Sunday.

Paul (R-Ky.) is the third member of Congress and the first senator to test positive for the virus. Last week, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah) announced they had tested positive.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” Paul’s office said Sunday, referring to the disease caused by the virus. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

Paul’s office added that the senator “expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends” and that “virtually no staff” has had contact with him since his Washington office began operating remotely 10 days ago.