U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., said Monday he “absolutely supports” a Senate committee’s investigation into a Boulder woman’s allegations of sexual misconduct by U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when the two were college students.
Deborah Ramirez, 53, told The New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh exposed himself, pushing his penis in her face and causing her to touch it as she pushed him away at a drunken dormitory party during the 1983-84 academic year, when both were undergraduates at Yale University, as Colorado Politics reported Sunday.
The news emerged hours after Senate Judiciary Committee negotiators agreed to hear allegations Thursday from Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at an alcohol-fueled party when they were teenagers.
“Senator Gardner was first made aware of these allegations (by Ramirez) when The New Yorker story was published Sunday evening,” his press secretary, Casey Contres, said by email Monday morning.
“Investigators from (committee) Chairman (Chuck) Grassley’s staff immediately contacted Ms. Ramirez’s attorney to gather more information about what allegedly occurred. Senator Gardner absolutely supports efforts by the Senate Judiciary Committee to gather more information and investigate these claims.”
Last week, Gardner also said Ford “deserves to be heard” by the committee.
Before any of the sexual-misconduct allegations emerged, Gardner had praised Kavanaugh, saying he would make “an incredible Supreme Court justice.”
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said the judiciary committee will “attempt to evaluate these new claims,” but he didn’t respond to a call by the committee’s ranking Democrat, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, to halt confirmation proceedings until the FBI can investigate the women’s claims.
Kavanaugh denied the latest allegation, just as he denied Ford’s allegations last week.
“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen,” Kavanaugh said in a statement distributed by the White House shortly after the Ramirez allegations emerged. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple.”
President Donald Trump launched a vehement attack on the latest revelations Monday morning, calling the accusations unfair and unsubstantiated and from accusers who had come “out of the woodwork.”
