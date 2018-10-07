Sen. Cory Gardner
A Colorado U.S. senator’s wife received a graphic video via text message amid Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s heated confirmation process.
Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Co., said Sunday that his wife, Jaime, was sent a text with a video of a beheading after Kavanaugh’s nomination was roiled by allegations of sexual misconduct. The names and addresses of some of his family members were also posted online before the judge was confirmed Saturday, Gardner said.
The video was first reported by Fox News, but a spokesman from Gardner’s Senate office confirmed the recording’s existence to the Washington Examiner and Colorado Politics.
Gardner, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, first announced his support of Kavanaugh in July. He reiterated his intention to vote for Kavanaugh on Friday after reviewing the FBI supplemental background report into whether the judge behaved inappropriately toward women. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.
Gardner’s office received an anonymous letter in September from the Denver area that alleged Kavanaugh “once forcefully and ‘sexually’ shoved a woman he was dating into a wall at a bar in 1998,” according to a summary of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigative efforts sent to reporters last month. But the accusation was dismissed by the panel’s majority members as not being credible.
Kavanaugh was sworn in Saturday as the 114th Supreme Court justice after being confirmed by the Senate.
As the Kavanaugh debate played out, a former congressional aide was arrested for “doxing” five GOP senators during the judge’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee about one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford. He now faces nearly 50 years in federal prison.