A semitruck hauling a nitrogen tanker trailer caught fire at a Pueblo truck stop on Monday, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the scene at Love's truck stop on North Elizabeth and extinguished the blaze before the nitrogen tank was compromised.

The fire department said hot breaks are a suspected cause of the fire.

"PFD crews averted a major incident at the Love’s truck stop today. Quick extinguishment and savvy hazmat response kept this from becoming much worse," the Pueblo Fire Department said in a Tweet Monday.

No one was reportedly injured by the fire.