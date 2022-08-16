The intersection of Ohio Avenue and Fountain Mesa Road is closed Tuesday night after a semitrailer caused severe damage to the railroad tracks in the area, the city of Fountain announced on social media.

The truck was traveling eastbound on Ohio on a route that was not designed for trucks of that size. Due to the extensive damage to the tracks, officials said the intersection will be closed for an "extended period of time" in a post on Facebook. The post hints that the intersection may reopen tomorrow.

Fountain officials said the railroad company has been contacted.