Colorado 115 closed briefly Monday evening after a semitrailer crashed through the guardrail and burst into flames.
The southbound truck carrying roofing shingles crashed north of Little Turkey Creek road about 5:45 p.m. for unknown reasons, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol. One lane of the highway reopened shortly before 7 p.m.
The driver of the truck was uninjured, Cutler said. The truck started a small fire that's been put out, he said.
Northbound driver Jason Gaulden, who captured video of the truck as it caught fire, said he saw the semi go through the guardrail.
"He went down the embankment and he had a lot of momentum," he said.
After the driver got out of the semi, a fire started and several explosions followed, Gaulden said.
"It was scary," he said.
The fire consumed the truck, he said.