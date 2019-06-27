A seminarian who died in Sunday's bus crash south of Colorado Springs, tried in vain to keep the bus on the road after the driver apparently was incapacitated by a medical emergency, his family told CBS2 New York.
The charter bus veered off Interstate 25 while carrying a youth group home to New Mexico after a Denver church retreat. Jason Marshall, a 53-year-old seminarian, and the driver, 36-year-old Anthony Padilla, were killed. The other 13 passengers survived.
“One or several of (the survivors) said please tell Jason’s family that they are only here … because of what he did,” Marshall's mother, Diane, told CBS.
Just before the crash, Marshall saw that Padilla was in distress, his family told CBS. He ran to the front of the bus and grabbed the steering wheel, trying to keep it from veering off the road.
Marshall's swift action kept the bus from rolling into a gully alongside I-25, but did not save it from hitting two embankments, Diane told CBS.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating if Padilla had a medical condition that may have contributed to the wreck, State Patrol Sgt. Blake White reported.
Marshall, a Staten Island native, had been assigned to the University of New Mexico’s Aquinas Newman Center for the summer, archdiocese spokeswoman Celine Radigan told the Albuquerque Journal.
