map 7-28

Map of the Interstate 70 closure issued by Colorado State Patrol on Wednesday afternoon.

 Colorado State Patrol

The Colorado State Patrol closed Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon after reports of a large semi truck on fire.

The truck fire was in westbound lanes of the interstate, the agency tweeted. The fire was burning about three miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel, closing I-70 between Silverthorne on the west and the Loveland Pass exit on the east.

The state patrol office said they don’t have an estimate on when the highway will be reopened.

