The Colorado State Patrol closed Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon after reports of a large semi truck on fire.
The truck fire was in westbound lanes of the interstate, the agency tweeted. The fire was burning about three miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel, closing I-70 between Silverthorne on the west and the Loveland Pass exit on the east.
The state patrol office said they don’t have an estimate on when the highway will be reopened.
FULL CLOSURE of I-70Between Silverthorne (exit 205) and US 6 / Loveland Pass (exit 216) - - Semi Tractor / Trailer burning on the westbound side three miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel NO ETA to opening S1 pic.twitter.com/i6mesbhefL— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) July 28, 2021