A truck driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a hit and run on Interstate 25 in downtown Colorado Springs when he got out of his cab and was clipped by a passing vehicle, police said.

About 12:40, a vehicle traveling north on I-25 side-swiped the semi driver who was pulled over near West Uintah Street, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik. The semi driver was outside working on the truck, he said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Sokolik said. Police are still searching for the vehicle that hit him.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

RELATED: