A semi-truck crashed into a train near a small town in southeast Colorado, state patrol said.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, State Patrol said.
State patrol reported a crash about 7:30 a.m. involving a semi-truck and a train near Campo. At the time of the report on Twitter, state patrol said the train was blocking both the north and south lanes of Colorado 287.
The road is expected to be blocked until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
State patrol said to use alternative routes for those traveling to and from Oklahoma and Texas.