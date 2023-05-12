One lane of Interstate 25 is shut down south of Colorado Springs due to a semitrailer rollover Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation and Gazette news partner KKTV.
The right lane of a stretch of southbound I-25 between Exit 123 to Clear Spring Branch and Exit 122 to the Pikes Peak International Raceway, about 6 miles south of Fountain, has been blocked, CDOT shows.
#I25 southbound: Crash between Exit 123 - Clear Spring Ranch and Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/jSaJyPqdHb— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 12, 2023
The Colorado State Patrol told KKTV that the semitrailer, carrying what appears to be a "modular home," rolled over and was reported just before noon.
The crash caused only minor injuries, KKTV reported. There is currently no estimated reopening time, CSP said.
Click or tap here for a live CDOT traffic map.
