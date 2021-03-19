A semi truck leaked fuel into the Arkansas River after it crashed into a guardrail on US 50 west of Canon City early Friday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash shortly before 2 a.m. near mile marker 256 where two passengers in the truck suffered minor injuries after crashing into the guardrail, state troopers said.
The highway was shut down for several hours in both directions and reopened shortly before 7 a.m. after crews cut into the guardrail, lifted the semi back onto the road and a hazmat team cleaned the fuel spill, state troopers said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, troopers said.