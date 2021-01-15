Several post offices plan to close early and some mail collection boxes will be temporarily removed in Colorado Springs and Denver Saturday as a precaution ahead of "potential upcoming civil events," the United States Postal Service announced in a news release.
The measures taken by the postal service come after the FBI released a bulletin warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington prior to President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
"These are temporary measures to protect postal property, employees and the public," the postal service said.
Denver's Capitol Hill Station, Mile High Station, and Downtown Station, as well as the Colorado Springs main office will all close at noon.
Collection boxes will be returned after the potential threats are over, the agency said.
To find the nearest in service collection box visit https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm.