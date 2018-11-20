More designated sites for recreational shooting are critically needed to separate marksmen from other nature lovers and thus prevent injuries, wildfires and even deaths.
Seven public meetings to further that goal will start with a Dec. 7 open house in Calhan, the Southern Shooting Partnership announced Tuesday during a news conference. There, Colorado Parks & Wildlife will unveil design proposals for a public shooting range at the Ramah Reservoir State Wildlife Area in northeastern El Paso County.
Potential shooting sites on U.S. Forest Service land also will be presented during the “listening tour” by the partnership, which consists of six county governments south of Denver and public lands agencies including Colorado Parks & Wildlife and the USFS.
And the group will explore how to best manage recreational shooting, even as open spaces and forests become increasingly crowded with hikers, campers and other outdoors aficionados.
“When we have a growing population that’s very close to public lands, we’re seeing these kinds of conflicts between user groups,” said Frank McGee, CPW wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We’re hoping that we can find places that there aren’t very many conflicts, that are safe, that are good for the public, that we can make it a win-win situation.”
Much is at stake, including lives.
In 2015, 60-year-old Glenn Martin was fatally shot at a Pike National Forest campsite north of Woodland Park, in an area where shooting had been banned for years.
Otis Freison, 25, was killed in an accidental shooting at South Rampart Shooting Range in 2009, prompting the Forest Service to close the range permanently.
Shots also can spark wildfires, which often are deadly and destructive.
But a supervised site, such as the Ramah Reservoir’s nearly 800 acres, would provide separation, benches, target lines and free use. That site usually is dry, so it’s used less than other open spaces, McGee said.
The Pikes Peak region has a few public centers for recreational shooters, such as the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex near Fort Carson and the Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center in Teller County.
But most local gun clubs require memberships to use their facilities. So areas off Rampart Range and Gold Camp roads have become default shooting sites, McGee said.
“There’s a lack of designated, developed public shooting areas, so people are kind of forced to find their own places to go and shoot,” he said. “Sometimes the places they find are really good and safe. Sometimes they’re not.”
The “vast majority” of Forest Service land is open to recreational shooting, and any areas closed to shooting are well-known and well-marked, said Dave Condit, a deputy forest supervisor for ISFS.
Such sites usually are restricted because they’re near a campground or busy road, said Condit, who oversees Pike and San Isabel national forests and Cimarron and Comanche national grasslands.
Recreational shooters on Forest Service land must follow rules, however. They can’t use trees as targets, for example.
Last year, at least 78 people were cited for firing in inappropriate areas in the 250,000-acre Pike National Forest District, while another 48 or more were cited for improper shooting practices. And those figures are the minimum, considering low staffing, said District Ranger Oscar Martinez.
The Southern Shooting Partnership, which formed more than two years ago, also aims to educate the public about shooting safety and etiquette, said partnership board Chairman Andy Hough, environmental resource coordinator for Douglas County.