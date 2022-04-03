Two people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting in the Security-Widefield area.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near Metropolitan Street and Fontaine Boulevard, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Jason Garrett said. The victims are adults and expected to survive.

The suspect was spotted in the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and based on that information the department flooded the area with officers and conducted a yard-to-yard search, Garratt said.

Residents living in the area near the 1020 block of Maxwell Street in Security were asked to shelter in place while El Paso County sheriff’s deputies searched for the shooter.

Officers from the Fountain Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs Police Department helped with the search. K9 units from the Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs Police Department were called in. Fountain police officers also used a drone, a news release said.

The Sheriff's Office said it was looking for a man wearing a brown baseball cap, brown vest, blue shirt and blue jeans while barefoot and carrying an AK-style rifle. The man was described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds.

The shelter in place notification was lifted around 9:45 a.m. because there was no longer a threat to the community, the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The department could not say after the shelter in place order was lifted whether the suspect was arrested, Garrett said.

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said this was not connected to the two shootings in southeast Colorado Springs on Saturday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted that a tactical support group was in the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood.