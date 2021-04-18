A person was shot to death in Security-Widefield on Sunday evening, but police declined to say if the shooter had been accounted for.
Dispatchers received a call of multiple gunshots in the 4800 block of Spokane Way near the Colorado Springs Airport just after 5 p.m. When deputies responded, they found two males, both in their late teens or early 20s, who each had been shot once, according to Lt. Deb Mynatt, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the victims died on the way to a hospital. The other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
Mynatt wouldn’t say where exactly the shooting had happened or if there was a threat to the public, and declined to say if a shooter had been apprehended.
Not long after after 9 p.m., sheriff's deputies could be seen going door to door, interviewing potential witnesses. Spokane Way was cordoned off at Passing Sky Drive.