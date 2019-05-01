Security-Widefield man shot at weeks after reporting neighbor's killing

A former bounty hunter said he was shot at Monday night while sitting in his car with his son-in-law in the driveway of his his home in the Security-Widefield area.
In a strange twist, the shooting happened two weeks after David Edge had called 911 to report that his neighbor had come to his back door after allegedly killing his girlfriend.
Edge and his son-in-law had just returned to Edge's home in the 100 block of Sitka Drive when a man walked up and fired through the back window, Edge said.
Neither of the men were hit. Edge said in the dark he didn't get a good look at the gunman, whom he said was tall and thin and got into a dark compact car that was waiting for him.
Edge, who worked as a bounty hunter for more than six years, said he believes he was targeted and that it had to do with last month's killing on the block.
"I don't have beef with anyone," said Edge. "People have shot at me on the job, but never outside my house."
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating Monday's shooting, but has not said if it's thought to be related to the killing that Edge reported.
"It's too premature to say," said spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. "We are aware of the possible connection but again, until we've got something definitive, it would be premature to elaborate on."
On April 14, Edge called police when his neighbor Ryker Scott came to his house, covered in blood, claiming "she was going to kill me if I didn't kill her first."
When police arrived, they found the body of 21-year-old Alexandria Morris at Scott's home.
Scott remains in the El Paso County jail where he is being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.