All security lanes at Denver International Airport have reopened following a safety concerned that prompted the closure and evacuation of the north security checkpoint.
While DIA tweeted that there as no immediate danger, passengers were advised to stay away from the anorth checkpoint on Level 5. Travelers were also advised to provide extra time to get through security.
The trains to the gates were temporarily stopped but resumed as of 2 p.m.
Security screening at the south and A-Bridge checkpoints was not affected.
All security lanes are back open now! Current wait times are: Bridge Security - 21 min., North Security - 30 min. and South Security 37 min. Continue to check https://t.co/3Z3KXtjdN0 for updated security wait times. Thanks for your patience!— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 5, 2019