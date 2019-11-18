There will be extra security at Palmer High School on Monday because of a threat circulating online.
A spokesperson with Colorado Springs School District 11 confirmed the district received several Safe2Tell tips overnight, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Colorado Springs police are aware of the alleged threat and are investigating.
The spokesperson said in addition to increased security on the downtown Colorado Springs campus, the school will also be checking student IDs.
Details on the alleged threat were not released.
