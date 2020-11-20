Store security guards helped Colorado Springs police catch a man suspected of burglary and theft Thursday, according to a blotter report.
Zachary Hoffman, 34, faces multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged break-in Thursday afternoon, court records show.
Police responded to a burglary call at a home on East Kiowa Street shortly after 4:00 p.m. The victim reported that when he got home, he found the house ransacked and was missing credit cards and thousands of dollars worth of belongings.
While police were still at the house, the victim was notified that one of his credit cards was being used at a store, the report stated. A police officer at the store spotted Hoffman with the help of security.
Hoffman, who reportedly has an extensive arrest record and was wanted on multiple warrants, tried to escape but was caught by security guards and arrested. He is being held on $10,000 bail, according to court records.
Police found the victim’s credit cards inside the store, but have yet to recover the other stolen property, they said.