All security lanes at Denver International Airport have reopened following a safety concerned that prompted the closure and evacuation of the north security checkpoint. 

While DIA tweeted that there as no immediate danger, passengers were advised to stay away from the anorth checkpoint on Level 5. Travelers were also advised to provide extra time to get through security.  

The trains to the gates were temporarily stopped but resumed as of 2 p.m.

Security screening at the south and A-Bridge checkpoints was not affected. 

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

