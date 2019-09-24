Authorities closed portions of the Pike and San Isabel National Forests on Tuesday as firefighters continued to battle the Decker fire.
The wildfire has ravaged 1,195 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness area since it was started by lightning Sept. 8, the Bureau of Land Management said.
Air crews were called Monday to help battle the blaze, which has no reported containment. Planes not aiding in dousing the flames are temporarily restricted from flying above the fire, the BLM said.
Beetle infestations and strong winds have killed 80% of trees in the area, the U.S. Forest Service said. Authorities are allowing the Decker fire to run its course to reduce the risk of wildfires in the future.
No evacuation orders have been issued, and no structures are being threatened. Drivers are encouraged to slow down near the fire if smoke affects visibility.