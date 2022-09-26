A second victim died on Monday from injuries sustained in a stabbing that occurred last week in northwest Colorado Springs, police said in a Monday news release.
Police and the El Paso County Coroner’s Officer are withholding the victim’s name until an official determination of the “cause and manner” of death, officials said.
The male victim was injured last Thursday in a knife attack that also killed Deborah Parker-Lykins, according to the release. Parker-Lykins was the mother of Cody Parker, 31, who was arrested and charged with her murder.
When police responded to a call about a stabbing in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive on Sept 22, they found Parker-Lykins and the male victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, officials said. Police also found a man who said he witnessed the attack.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Parker-Lykins died. The man was listed in stable condition on Friday but succumbed to his injuries on Monday, according to police.
Parker was taken into custody Thursday after being treated for “self-inflicted injuries.”
“Charges for Mr. Parker will be amended to include the murder of the second victim,” officials said in the release.
The fatal stabbings are the 35th and 36th homicide investigations in Colorado Springs in 2022, compared with 25 at this point last year, police said.
Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this active investigation. is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.