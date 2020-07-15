A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing two cars and holding residents at gunpoint during a home invasion in Fountain earlier this month, police said.
The boy, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth.
He is the second teenager arrested in the incident; a 13-year-old boy from Security-Widefield was arrested July 9.
On July 5, the two boys crashed a car in the 600 block of Blossomfield Road in Fountain that police said had been reported stolen in Colorado Springs. They then allegedly broke into a home and drew a gun on the residents before taking keys and stealing their car, police said.
Police initially pursued them, but gave up the chase because of the high speeds and the danger it posed to officers and other drivers.
The pair also are suspected of breaking into nearly two dozen cars around the same time. Police said more arrests are possible.