A second man has been linked to a deadly gang-related shooting in Pueblo, and more arrests are expected, authorities said Tuesday.
Gary Apodaca, 23, was jailed Friday in the killing of 23-year-old Isaiah Rivera Najera. Police previously arrested Isaiah Apodaca, 19, on suspicion of first degree murder
Najera was found dead in his car Tuesday at the intersection of 29th and Hart Road near the Pueblo Mall where police believed the shooting happened, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
“So, basically, the suspect or suspects and the victim had several confrontations minutes prior to the shooting, and then the shooting happened after these confrontations," Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department told KKTV.
“Hopefully within the next few days, we’ll have additional arrests made,” Ortega told KKTV.