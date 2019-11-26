Another winter storm is expected to dump several feet of snow on parts of Colorado, just 24 hours or so after a winter blast that shut down several roads across the state.

A low pressure system moving across the western and central U.S. will be coming up through the southern part of Colorado. Its largest impact will be on the San Juan Mountains, said Jennifer Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The unsettled weather moving in from the West Coast is predicted to undergo bombogenesis — a term Coloradans still shiver at after a ”bomb cyclone” tore through the Pikes Peak region in March.

The San Juan Mountains could see as much as about 4 feet. Higher elevations near the Continental Divide could see about a foot of snow from Wednesday into Saturday, said Pamela Evenson, a meteorologist at the Weather Service.

The Sawatch and Mosquito ranges are forecast to get several inches, Evenson said, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains up to 8 inches.

The seemingly incredible amount of snowfall is not uncommon for the San Juans, though, and is beneficial for runoff in the springtime, Stark said.

Light snow could fall in counties bordering the New Mexico and Kansas borders, she said, but precipitation is less likely in the Colorado Springs area.

In El Paso County, the worst of the snow seems to be over with, Evenson said. Still, the county’s Public Works department had 33 plow trucks and 17 graders out Tuesday night.

Tuesday, northern Colorado saw the most snow. Areas near Fort Collins, Denver and Boulder reported up to 33 inches of snow — twice the amount seen in northern El Paso County where 17 inches feel in Monument, Weather Service data showed.

Another chance for snow in the Pikes Peak region will be Friday, as a third system makes its way across the state. Black Friday — the most congested shopping day of the year — could be “windy and miserable” for those headed to the stores, Stark said.

There could be another 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Colorado Springs area, but if temperatures rise as expected, the Pikes Peak region could see rain instead, Evenson said. Winds pick up across the I-25 corridor, with gusts reaching speeds upward of 45 mph.

“There’s a lot going on weather-wise. So people traveling really need to be weather aware and check road conditions,” Stark said.

The upcoming wintry blasts come on the heels of Tuesday’s storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow to several areas in northeastern Colorado. As least 31 inches were recorded in Estes Park, the weather service reported.

Parts of Colorado Springs saw 6 inches of snow, while 13 inches were recorded in Monument and 8.5 in Woodland Park, the weather service reported.

Several roads were closed because of low visibility and the heavy snow fall, which made travel “near impossible” for thousands traveling ahead of Thanksgiving.

