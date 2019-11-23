A second round of snow is headed towards the Pike Peak region next week, but not without a dry and sunny weekend after Friday's wintry blast.

Saturday will see clear skies with a high near 53 degrees in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Sunday is expected to have a high near 60 degrees with sunny skies.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sunday's overnight low will drop to about 25 degrees and snow and rain mix showers are likely between noon and 3 p.m. Monday, the weather service's forecast shows. The high will be near 48 degrees. A 30% chance of snow will continue overnight when the low will plummet to near 18 degrees. Meteorologists are expecting less than an inch of snow Monday. The storm that began Thursday as freezing fog was initially forecast to bring only about 1 inch of snow to Colorado Springs, which actually saw up to 6 inches by Friday morning.

Tuesday is forecast mostly sunny with a high near 37. Slight winds will continue throughout the day, reaching 10 to 15 mph. The overnight low is expected to drop to about 17 degrees.

Wednesday should bring warmer weather and clear skies with a high near 47 degrees. The high on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, is expected to be near 50 degrees, the forecast shows.

Read more about statewide conditions: