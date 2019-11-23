A visitor walks down the road in Garden of the Gods last week after the season’s second snowfall came to Colorado Springs as predicted Wednesday evening (Oct. 23) and continued through the next morning. Snow amounts ranged from less than 1 inch downtown, to a foot of snow near the Air Force Academy.(Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Saturday will see clear skies with a high near 53 degrees in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Sunday is expected to have a high near 60 degrees with sunny skies.
Sunday's overnight low will drop to about 25 degrees and snow and rain mix showers are likely between noon and 3 p.m. Monday, the weather service's forecast shows. The high will be near 48 degrees. A 30% chance of snow will continue overnight when the low will plummet to near 18 degrees. Meteorologists are expecting less than an inch of snow Monday. The storm that began Thursday as freezing fog was initially forecast to bring only about 1 inch of snow to Colorado Springs, which actually saw up to 6 inches by Friday morning.
Bruce Smith rides his bike to work Colorado College in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A person walks with a snow shovel past Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Ron Housman, grounds keeper with Colorado College, clears snow on sidewalks in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Mountain Crest Property grounds keepers clear snow near on sidewalks near Tejon and Dale Streets in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A woman's reflection through a window with an American Flag in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Crystal Kitzmiller walks her dog Phoenix before going to work in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Snow covers bicycles near a home on Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Jack Beal, architect with the Fennell Group Architect and Planning, clears snow from the sidewalk outside the office in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Although snow will continue to taper off Friday morning after dropping nearly 20 inches of fresh powder over parts of Colorado, there’s a good chance it will pick back up next week. Next week’s wave will likely bring 5 to 10+ inches to parts of the state.