The public will have another opportunity Saturday to engage with the planners behind Colorado College's proposed hockey arena.
The meeting, hosted by Colorado College, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave. It will focus on the architecture and design of Robson Arena.
Colorado College has opened the floor to residents concerned with the project two other times since the start of 2019. The first meeting, held Jan. 5, included a presentation by various members of the project team on parking and traffic.
Many at the meeting argued that attendees will nab parking spots from residents neighboring the arena, which will be bordered by Cache La Poudre and Dale streets and Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue and seat 3,000 to 3,600 people.
Some demanded the college erect a parking structure instead of relying on on-campus, residential and downtown spots.
The college held a workshop two weeks later for the public to suggest solutions to parking and traffic concerns.
