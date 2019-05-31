outage

12:53 p.m.

Nearly 1,800 customers are without power in southeast Colorado Springs, Utilities reported.

The outage is centered around the intersections of South Academy Boulevard with Astrozon and South Murray boulevards. 

No estimated time of restoration.

--

7:35 a.m.

Power has been restored to Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

--

Forty six people near the Colorado Springs Airport are without power, Utilities reported. The outage should be fixed by 9:30 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to treat all intersections like four-way stops.

