Authorities have arrested a second person in connection with an El Paso County homicide reported in May.

Hikers found a body on May 24 in the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. The coroner later identified the victim as 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson.

Laina Curtis, 38, surrendered to authorities on Friday and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Curtis later posted bail.

Investigators previously linked Wilson’s death to Marquis Dunlap, 30, who is charged with second-degree murder. Dunlap was previously arrested on a weapons charge and has been incarcerated within the Federal Bureau of Prisons on unrelated charges, the release states.