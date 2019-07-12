For the second time in the past two days, El Paso County is among several other Front Range areas under an Ozone Action Day Alert.
In effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the alert for nine other counties: Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer and Weld.
The same counties were included in Wednesday’s warning, which stated that the ozone had reached a level that was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The alert states there is an increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults, as well as people with lung disease. It is recommended they reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Ozone, a colorless, odorless reactive gas found naturally in Earth’s stratosphere, can be dangerous when aggregated on the surface. The main component of smog, ozone can cause difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and coughing and exacerbate lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis, according to the EPA.
This is at least the third Ozone Action Day for Colorado Springs in the past month.