Second officer-involved shooting in Pueblo in three days

Pueblo police shot a person suspected of stealing a trailer on the city's north side Wednesday morning, law enforcement said.

A citizen located a stolen tractor trailer near West 17th Street and Martin Street just before 11:00 a.m., according to Pueblo police.

When the citizen approached the trailer they were threatened by multiple suspects, at least one of whom was armed, police said.

When police responded, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle pulling the trailer. After the trailer and vehicle crashed during a police pursuit, suspects ran and an armed suspect was shot by police, officer said.

