You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second officer-involved shooting in Pueblo in three days

  • Updated
  • Comments
Police lights

Pueblo police shot a person suspected of stealing a trailer on the city's north side Wednesday morning, law enforcement said.

A citizen located a stolen tractor trailer near West 17th Street and Martin Street just before 11:00 a.m., according to Pueblo police.

When the citizen approached the trailer they were threatened by multiple suspects, at least one of whom was armed, police said.

When police responded, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle pulling the trailer. After the trailer and vehicle crashed during a police pursuit, suspects ran and an armed suspect was shot by police, officer said.

Read the full story with KKTV.

2 Air Force Academy organizations to be led by new president
Missing 11-year-old girl from Colorado found safe

Tags

Load comments

Online Poll

What topics would you like covered more by The Gazette?

You voted:

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe